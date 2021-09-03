Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

