Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 641,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $109.64.

