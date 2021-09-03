Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,692. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

