Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report $110.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $399.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $577.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,327.86 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,469.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

