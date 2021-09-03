TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. TFI International reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $114.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

