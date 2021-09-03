Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

Tharisa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

