The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$78.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$53.54 and a 1-year high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8812355 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.