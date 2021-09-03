The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 43,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of BX opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

