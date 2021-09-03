The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Down 4.4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.35 and last traded at $84.44. Approximately 9,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 544,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

