The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

CLX stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

