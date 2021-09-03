The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,137 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $140,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $120,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 44.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 112.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

