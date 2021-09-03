The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

SRV traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.97. 29,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,858. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

