The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,023. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

