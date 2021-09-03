The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 2.9%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. 222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.
A number of research firms have commented on SSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.
About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
