The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 2.9%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. 222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of research firms have commented on SSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 12.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $7,097,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

