The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $1,568,420.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $68.09. 2,179,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,573. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

