The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 45,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,471. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

