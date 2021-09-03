The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,232 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.67. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

