The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Sells $269,555.68 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jake Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24.

JYNT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

