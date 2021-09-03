The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $19.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the highest is $19.86 million. The Joint reported sales of $15.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $78.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,585. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The Joint has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

