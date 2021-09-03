The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

The Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Get The Kansai Electric Power alerts:

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.