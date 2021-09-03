The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
The Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.
