The Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KR stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

