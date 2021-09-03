The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $159.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

