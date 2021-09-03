The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $310.42

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $310.42 and last traded at $310.31, with a volume of 17840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.70.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

