Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 3.3%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.50. 6,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 515,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $628.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.