THG (LON:THG) Trading Down 0.4%

THG Plc (LON:THG) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 652 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.54). 1,283,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,172,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 656.50 ($8.58).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. Barclays increased their price target on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 599.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 629.36. The company has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

