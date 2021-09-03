Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.66. The company had a trading volume of 648,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

