Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45.
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.66. The company had a trading volume of 648,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
