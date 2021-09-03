Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

