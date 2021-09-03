Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $83,154.50

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $83,154.50 and approximately $180,831.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.00408953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

