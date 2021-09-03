ThreeFold (TFT) Trading 40.4% Higher Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.30 million and $18,307.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00063342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00136817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00165100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091410 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010653 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.