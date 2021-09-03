Tidal Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $403,637.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.00791917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

