Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,992 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Tilly’s worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,456,570.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,750 shares in the company, valued at $928,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

