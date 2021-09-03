Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.02. 4,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

