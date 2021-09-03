Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 12,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 37,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $19,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $9,059,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $4,356,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.