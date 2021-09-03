Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Titan International worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Titan International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 695.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE TWI opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $498.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. Research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

