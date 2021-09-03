Tokes (TKS) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Tokes has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $120.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000859 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.