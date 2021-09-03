TopBidder (BID) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173,997.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $173,997.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00788961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047070 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,123,701 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars.

