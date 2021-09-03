Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James set a C$44.50 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $723,973.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$34.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.98. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

