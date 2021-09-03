TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Position Increased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. TowneBank comprises approximately 1.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of TowneBank worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

TOWN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,930. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

