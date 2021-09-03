Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,093 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.