Traders Purchase Large Volume of nCino Put Options (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,602 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,535% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

NCNO opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.85. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

