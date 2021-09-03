Tranchess Market Capitalization Achieves $79.92 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00009907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $79.92 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,067.75 or 0.99910499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00072115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00656002 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,099,446 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.