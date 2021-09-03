TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 617.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 616,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

