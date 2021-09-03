TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $609.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $630.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.70.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

