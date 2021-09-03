TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $53,726.40 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMDX stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 135,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,166. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $902.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

