TRAVA.FINANCE Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $268,252.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.09 or 0.07788288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.66 or 1.00299791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00823135 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,659,459 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

