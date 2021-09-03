Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Sells £27,625 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total transaction of £27,625 ($36,092.24).

Richard Andrew Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Richard Andrew Hope sold 10,000 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.45), for a total value of £110,600 ($144,499.61).

On Wednesday, July 14th, Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total value of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

TET traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,055 ($13.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,749. The stock has a market cap of £629.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21. Treatt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,098.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,079.21.

TET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

