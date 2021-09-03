Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,460.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3,317.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

