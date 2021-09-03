Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Trinity Capital worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,170,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS TRIN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.23. 44,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $430.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

