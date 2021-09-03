Trinity Network Credit Market Cap Hits $397,419.04 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $397,419.04 and approximately $81,115.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

