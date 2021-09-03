Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.